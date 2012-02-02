Computer Arts Collection Vol 1 Part 2: Typography

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.
Vol 1 Part 2 (Typography) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Shoreditch-based studio Sawdust. Co-founders Rob Gonzalez and Jonathan Quainton walk through the entire creation process behind a striking display font, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection, including video diaries and behind-the-scenes footage of the studio at work (available for secure download).
It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in the design industry, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.
Other features include:
- Deep behind the scenes of leading type-focussed projects, including Fontsmith for San Miguel, Dalton Maag for Nokia and Frost* for Typographic magazine
- Extended interview with Jonathan Barnbrook, creator of the fonts Bastard, Sarcastic and Exocet
- The enduring influence of Germany, Switzerland and The Netherlands on global typography
- Keep your digital skills sharp: best-practice use of type in web and app design
For more info on type terms, check out the What is Typography post on our sister site Creative Bloq.