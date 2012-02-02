Computer Arts Collection Vol 1 Part 2: Typography

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.



Vol 1 Part 2 (Typography) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Shoreditch-based studio Sawdust. Co-founders Rob Gonzalez and Jonathan Quainton walk through the entire creation process behind a striking display font, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection, including video diaries and behind-the-scenes footage of the studio at work (available for secure download).



It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in the design industry, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.

Other features include:

Deep behind the scenes of leading type-focussed projects, including Fontsmith for San Miguel, Dalton Maag for Nokia and Frost* for Typographic magazine

Extended interview with Jonathan Barnbrook, creator of the fonts Bastard, Sarcastic and Exocet

The enduring influence of Germany, Switzerland and The Netherlands on global typography

Keep your digital skills sharp: best-practice use of type in web and app design

