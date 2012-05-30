Computer Arts Collection Volume 1 Part 4: Branding

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.



Vol 1 Part 4 (Branding) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Studio Output, in which the leading UK studio reveals its entire working process as it builds a brand for new youth organisation State of Mind - including in-depth video diaries (available for secure download).



It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in branding, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.



Other features include:

Deep behind-the-scenes of leading branding projects, including Landor Associates for DC Entertainment, ManvsMachine for More4 and Sagmeister Inc. for EDP

Extended interview with Mike Abbink, creative director of Wolff Olins New York

How to build a successful cross-platform branding campaign