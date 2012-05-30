Computer Arts Collection Volume 1 Part 4: Branding

Computer Arts Collection is a new annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.
Vol 1 Part 4 (Branding) includes a 48-page special project, guest-edited by Studio Output, in which the leading UK studio reveals its entire working process as it builds a brand for new youth organisation State of Mind - including in-depth video diaries (available for secure download).
It also features an unmissable 20-page report on the latest trends and movements in branding, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading trend forecasting agency FranklinTill.
Other features include:
- Deep behind-the-scenes of leading branding projects, including Landor Associates for DC Entertainment, ManvsMachine for More4 and Sagmeister Inc. for EDP
- Extended interview with Mike Abbink, creative director of Wolff Olins New York
- How to build a successful cross-platform branding campaign