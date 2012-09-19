Computer Arts Collection Volume 1 Part 6: Advertising

Computer Arts Collection is an annual series of six in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With 224 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.



Vol 1 Part 6 (Advertising) includes a 30-page special project, guest-edited by London ad studio Dare, in which the studio conceives and develops an advertising campaign for a local charity in just 48 hours. Dare walks you through every stage of the process from the initial brief through to campaign development and delivery, complete with specially created video diaries (which are available for secure download). The Advertising guide also includes a 21-page report on the six influential aesthetics currently pervading advertising provided by trend forecasting agency, FranklinTill.



Vol 1 Part 6 (Advertising) also includes behind-the-scenes features on advertising campaigns for Cadburys, Twinings, The Guardian and more. Plus: innovative uses of social media to convey a powerful message.



Other features include:

An in-depth report on the state of the advertising industry and how it’s managing to cope in difficult times

A fascinating interview with Adland veteran Gerry Graf, on setting up a boutique agency in his father’s name

A tour of some of the world’s most campaign-friendly cities from London to Lyon, Geneva to Sydney