Computer Arts Collection Volume 2 Part 4: Branding

Computer Arts Collection is a six-part annual series of in-depth guides, packed with insight and inspiration from the global design industry. With over 200 stunning pages, it's the definitive guide to the core creative fields of: graphic design, typography, illustration, branding, photography and advertising.

Volume 2 Part 4 focuses on branding. This issue's guest-edited Studio Project, complete with accompanying video diaries, follows London agency SomeOne as it creates a whole gamut of branding collateral for a new start-up ad agency - featuring some eye-catching generative imagery of eyes produced in collaboration with FIELD.

Our unmissable 20-page Trend Report looks at the latest styles and approaches on contemporary branding, produced exclusively for Computer Arts Collection by leading creative consultancy FranklinTill.

Other features include: