Computer Arts Presents: The Design Student Handbook

The Design Studio Handbook is your definitive guide to breaking into the creative industry.

Whether you’re thinking about studying design, part-way through a course or taking the self-taught route, The Design Student Handbook brings you everything you need to know to get the most out of your course, gain that essential real-world experience and hit the ground running when you graduate.

Packed full of pro tips and practical advice, plus plenty of invaluable industry insight, The Design Student Handbook is your essential guide as you journey from the lecture hall to life in the design industry.

Chapters include: