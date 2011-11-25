Topics

Computer Arts Presents: Pro Software Skills - After Effects

Pro Software Skills: After Effects is full of tips, tutorials and tricks that will enable you to master the software and make your motion graphics the best they’ve ever been.

And if you’re a print designer, familiar with Photoshop and Illustrator, then this guide will help you get to grips with the sometimes daunting After Effects toolset. Take a look at out our Pro Guides. These give you an idea of After Effects key functions and uses, and we hope they’ll be invaluable reference tools.

Featuring:

  • The AE Interface
  • AE Essentials
  • Motion & Animation – Advanced AE Skills
  • Effects & Presets
  • Expressions
  • Title Sequences
  • Compositing
  • Vivian Kim
  • Broken Antler
