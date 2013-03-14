Computer Arts Presents: The Self-Promo Handbook

The Self-Promo Handbook is your definitive guide to winning more work.

Whether you’re a freelance creative, studio owner or full-time designer, if you’re looking to grow your client list, win more work or climb the corporate ladder, you need to master the fine art of self-promotion.

From harnessing the power of word of mouth to developing a digital following and much more, this special issue from the makers of Computer Arts brings you 100 pages of practical tips and expert advice to elevate your design status and catch the attention of the people who count.

Chapters include:

1. Brand yourself

2. Go digital

3. Powerful print promo

4. Deign killer campaigns

5. Word of mouth

6. Increase your reach

7. Get more from your agent

8. Essential resources