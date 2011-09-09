Computer Arts Projects - the self-promotion issue

Whether you’re a bedroom-based freelancer or an ambitious studio, it’s a fact of life that work isn’t just going to drop in your lap. Self-promotion is an essential part of being a creative professional, and this special issue will help you get more from your money by investing in stuff that really works.



You’ll find inspiring case studies of creatives who have risen head and shoulders above the baying masses and caught the eyes of the people who matter, and plenty of tips and practical advice for following in their footsteps – not to mention an invaluable guide to the most effective ways to spend whatever cash you have on a truly knockout promo campaign.



Sometimes there’s no better way to show off your wares to potential clients and commissioners than in a carefully curated physical space over a beer or two, and pop-up exhibitions are hot news at the moment. You’ll find plenty of advice and inspiration to help you set up your own, and make it count.



For many freelance illustrators, getting an agent can also be a logical next step to share some of the burden of promoting yourself. We’ve unlocked the secrets of impressing an agent, and reveal what they can do for you in return.



Next month, forget the stress of pandering to clients for a while and focus on making your own luck, with our in-depth guide to designing, producing and selling your own products – from T-shirts and prints right through to phone skins, ceramics and all manner of other cool stuff. Every creative would love to do it – we show you how.

IN THE MAG

Project one: Self-promo dos & don’ts



Make a big impact

From branded chocolate mail-outs to a gameshow-style job application, we explore self-promotional tools that really worked

Interview: Kirk Hendry

The director behind the award-winning short animation Junk explains how self-initiated pieces win work for creatives



Expert tips for self-promotion

Professionals share their advice about online portfolios, mail-outs and showreels



Social media suicide

Saying the wrong thing on Facebook, Twitter or email can have career-limiting effects





Project two: Pop-ups and exhibitions



Putting on an exhibition

Get your work out there with an exhibition and you’ll reach new audiences. Top creatives share their experiences

Stage your own pop-up show

Lisa Hassell of Inkygoodness details how she organised the Character Totem event



Designer Challenge

Mikey Burton, Chris Osment and Rheannon Cummins reinvent the business card





Project three: Spend money wisely



Make the most of your self-promo budget

From zero budget to thousands of pounds, we look at how top designers have made a buzz about their work



Design a promo book

Steven Bonner shows you step-by-step how he designed The Mighty Pencil



Create an effective e-newsletter

How to set up an email newsletter using Campaign Monitor





Project four: Agents & networking



Finding an agent

Getting an agent can be a real boost to your career. We bring you in-depth advice on getting represented

Have you tried...

…these ten great ideas for self-promotion that will help you generate interest in your work?





Regulars



Big question

What’s been the best free self-promotion you’ve done?



Showcase

Incredible new projects that have worked for talented creatives

