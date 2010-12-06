Create a folded flyer with a twist

In this tutorial I'll show you how to create a folded leaflet while making the most of limited assets and a two-colour print job.

When trying new things it's always good to talk to your printer at the earliest opportunity, to get their advice and input on how the final design will work (in this case the folk at Ripe Digital). Any kind of flyer that sits outside of the standard folds - such as gatefold, letter fold, concertina fold and so on - is going to incur extra cost, as cutting dies will need to be specially created for these jobs.

I'm creating a leaflet for a fictional hairdressers using some black and white photography, but you can use any assets you have to hand to create yours - all you need are two complementary images that have been converted to black and white.

