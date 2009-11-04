Logo design is arguably one of the hardest parts of graphic design to get right, though with a little insider knowledge you may find it's not so difficult after all.

By understanding the principles behind effective logo design and what makes a 'good' logo, you will be on the right track in no time. In this tutorial, you will be guided through the logo design process from initial brief right through to delivery, while being given vital logo design tips along the way.

For the sake of this tutorial, we will be creating a logo for a fictitious organisation - for now I've gone with a logo that reflects the first and last letters of my name: 'J' and 'C'. Through the use of negative space and a few nifty Illustrator tricks, we will combine the characters 'J', '&' and 'C' to create an iconic logo design.

