Create Interlocking Motifs In Illustrator

How do you fill a space with interlocking motifs, each one occupying its own little piece of the jigsaw puzzle?

In this tutorial I'll demonstrate how to rough out and plan your artwork before transferring it into Illustrator (CS3 or later) using the most important feature for creating vector graphics, the Pen tool.

Using the information provided in this tutorial, you will be able to have a shot at designing and filling a plane with your own interlocking motifs. Be warned: this activity is extremely absorbing and a total labour of love, which can become surprisingly addictive.

Click here to download the tutorial for free