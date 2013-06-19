Create a professional, engaging portfolio with Blurb

We recently discovered Blurb, and they’ve definitely caught our eye. Originally known for producing bookshop-quality hardcover photo books, they’ve now expanded with a number of mediums to showcase your best work.

Whether you’re a designer, photographer or artist, creating a professional and engaging portfolio, book or magazine of your work that stands out is easy. And because you can order from as little as one copy, you can customise each and every project for your intended audience.

Blurb have partnered with Adobe® to offer integrated creative tools, such as the InDesign® Plug in and LightRoom® 4 book module, which lets you retain complete creative control over your layouts and publication design.

They also offer a ton of choice, including book, magazine or brochure sizes, and preferred finishes, including cover formats and pro-grade papers from Mohawk®. They also use HP Indigo presses and ICC Colour Profile to ensure the professional integrity of your project. And whether you order just one book or many, your publication can arrive in as little as seven to 10 business days.

We’ve also had a go at creating an interactive ebook version with audio and video, which can be shared via Facebook and Twitter.

We’re inspired. Check out some of our favourite Blurb portfolio books.