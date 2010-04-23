Create a typographical logomark

When creating a new logo, it's important to ensure that your design is unique: this requires researching and planning your concept thoroughly, and executing it carefully.

And it isn't just the aesthetics of the logo you need to consider - you must also take into account where and how it will be used. How will your design operate in different media? Will it work across print, online and on stationery or other promotional material, and will it still work in smaller and larger sizes?

Your logomark should be provocative, convey its message clearly and effectively, and place the brand firmly in the spotlight. In this project, I show you how to achieve this using an existing font as a starting point. In this tutorial I take you through the process of creating a typographical logo from scratch, touching on all the essentials of transforming a font into a logo.

Click here to download the tutorial for free