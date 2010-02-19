Create a web interface for a PS3 game

In this tutorial I share the design process behind the new website for the latest instalment of Sony's Ratchet and Clank franchise. As well as looking at the concepts behind some of the key site elements, I explain how two unique designs were created by 2Advanced Studios, and then merged into the final product.

Based on the client's brief, we put together two homepage concepts for Sony Computer Entertainment America. Associate creative director Elder Jerez Jr. created the first, and I contributed the second. Both designs were executed individually, using some general assets such as logos, fonts, character renders, box art and game screenshots, and past versions of the game were played extensively to familiarise ourselves with the product, characters, branding and storyline.

It's important to note that, for this project, the homepage comprehensives were designed prior to any detailed wireframes. This kept restrictions at a minimum and save time, while also leaving the layouts and creative possibilities open. In the end, the client liked aspects of both, and we merged both in the final design.

Click here to download the tutorial for free