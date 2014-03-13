Delightful postage illustrations get the stamp of approval

Postage stamps have never looked so good thanks to this colour and character design

There's some insanely inspiring illustrator's portfolios out there in the big, creative world. Whilst it can be hard to pick just one project from the mass of outputs, we've come across Portuguese illustrator Tomba Lobos who has a knack for creating adorably joyous drawings.

This latest effort sees him tackle a brief for the Portuguese postal service - to create a new range of stamps. The efforts see him produce his usual happy-go-lucky characters, using a huge array of bright, in-your-face colours that never fail to raise a smile.

With art direction from Eduardo Aires at White Studio, it seems the pair are a match made in heaven when it comes to playful postage illustrations. Browse through these images and see if it cheers you up - we have every belief that they will!

See more adorable illustration on Tomba Lobos' website.

