Deliver a knockout creative punch

1: Have a go

Nine out of 10 of your competitors won’t even try. If you manage to crack a big client the financial rewards can be very, very good.



2: Be an expert in a field that clients are eager to tap

When I started 11 years ago my target clients wanted low-cost TV commercials. Then it was digital. Then it was marketing to their big retailers. Then it was social media. Find out what it is now and tailor your offering.



3: Keep it simple

Traditional marketing doesn’t really work when trying to crack a big company – I wasted lots of time with flyers and brochures. Neither do networking events: does the marketing director of a huge company have time or interest in sharing cocktails with potential new suppliers? Of course not!



4: Try to talk to the right people

Aim for the people who have the discretion to book you and, crucially, pay for you.



5: Persevere

I had an annual coffee with an old client for years; he was always polite but no work ever seemed to materialise. I was on the verge of crossing him off my list when he moved companies and then suddenly needed lots of work from me.



