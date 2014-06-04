Design studio reinvents the crayon

Crayons have been moulded into something entirely new

As a child, one of your first memories of design might be picking up your favourite Crayola crayon and scribbling away to your hearts content. Australian design studio MATHERY were tasked with conceptualising and designing a new immersive Kids Space focused on transforming perception surrounding the simple act of drawing.

What they came up with is truly inspiring. "Crayons are made of wax that can be melted and moulded," they explain. "The objective of the space is to ask children to break out of their comfort zone and to become active protagonists in the physical act of drawing. Children will be prompted to draw in odd and quirky ways; through sport, performance and random bodily expression."

Using re-imagined drawing contraptions, crayons have been transformed into shoes, head pieces and dangling tools. Our only complaint as this is a space for kids - what about us adults?!

How would you reinvent the crayon? Let us know in the comments box below!