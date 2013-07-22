Crayola gets some love in colourful photography series

The likes of 'Pink Flamingo', 'Blush' and 'Banana Mania' are depicted in the series

Crayon giant Crayola loves to give its products affectionate names. Names like 'Banana Mania,' 'Lemon Yellow' and 'Pink Flamingo', help give a fun feel to this top brand.

In this engaging project, photographer Daniel Seung Lee and art director Dawn Kim translate these names into delightfully colourful images. 'Crayola Theory' brings together an array of appropriately colourful objects against a background of the crayon's colour.

Although the idea is a simple one, it's perfectly executed. We think Crayola should hit these guys up for their next advertising campaign!

[via Design Taxi]

Like this? Read these!

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The best Photoshop plugins

The ultimate guide to designing the best logos

Which Crayola crayons would you like to see in the series? Let us know in the comments box below!