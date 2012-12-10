The designer Christmas gift guide, part four

Like a disappointed actor at an awards ceremony, offering a disingenuous, congratulatory grin to a winning rival, we've all feigned joy after opening a dodgy Christmas present: "It's lovely ... No, honestly ... Just what I've always wanted ... Did you keep the receipt, by the way?" Avoid such incidents by consulting our gift guide. Today: homeware.

Delightfull Diana Floor XL (£4,021)

Late nights in the studio, mood lighting at home, guiding stricken ships safely to shore: as massive lamps go, the Diana Floor XL is up there with the best of them. The lamp stands at an impressive 230cm. That’s 6cm taller than former WWF wrestler Andr the Giant – although it doesn’t as look good in a leotard.

Philips Brilliance 231P4QRYES IPS monitor (£225.99)

All those hours in front of the computer do a designer’s eyesight and posture no favours. So, if you don’t want to be squinting and hobbling around like Steptoe before you’ve hit middle age, consider the new 23-inch version of the Philips Brilliance 231P4QYRES ErgoSensor display with IPS. Its 180-degree viewing angle, flexible height, swivel, tilt and rotation angle adjustment is said to help with eye strain, back pain and fatigue. It won’t, however, stop you being a dirty old man.

La Boite Concept LD120 (£870) / LD130 (£1,290)

This nifty – but pricey – range of stands from

La Boite Concept

combine laptop docking station, desk and high-fidelity speakers beautifully. Available in a choice of real wood or piano lacquer finishesfrom

Selfridges

.

Tangent Audio Fjord (€499.99)

Next, a collaboration between Danish audio manufacturer and Jacob Jensen – the designer famed for his work with Bang and Olufsen – is a CD player, DAB+ radio and iPhone and iPod dock that looks as good as it sounds.

Sarah Newman Hex Lampshade

Hex Lampshade (£150)

Sarah Newman hit on the idea of screenprinting onto real-word veneers while studying for an MA at Chelsea College of Art and Design. Now Newsman's turned that idea into a business, designing and hand-printing a range of products using sustainable materials and precesses. This 12-inch Hex lampshade can be used with a 60W bulb.

Ben The Illustrator Collection (From £49)

Ben The Illustrator Collection

Ben O'Brien, aka Ben the Illustrator, has created a striking range of fabrics and products with his wife and business partner, Fiona O'Brien. Aiming to "add an exclamation mark to any home," inspiration is taken from nature and the outside world.

Main image courtesy of Shutterstock