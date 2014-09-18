Discover the future of design in the latest Computer Arts

Whether you're just starting out in the creative industry, or are a seasoned professional with years of experience under your belt, there's sure to be something for you in CA's very first design education special.

Education is the future of our industry, but its state of constant flux – from ever-rising fees, to the shifting gulf between what students are taught and employers actually need – makes it a perennial point of contention.

So we’ve pulled out all the stops to explore this complex topic from every angle, from Adrian Shaughnessy’s thought-provoking analysis of the bigger picture, to Robert Urquhart’s fascinating look at how forward-thinking creatives are using design to teach.

Plus, in an exclusive project with our friends at Wolff Olins and Shillington, we follow the progress of five talented graduates in a pop-up studio as they tackle a complex branding brief in just five days.

Education, education, education

Tutor, critic and studio head Adrian Shaughnessy explores exactly what the design industry needs from its graduates in a special extended piece on the future of design education, including several alternatives to the 'traditional' uni option.

Plus in an inspiring special report, Robert Urquhart reveals how forward-thinking creatives are capitalising on the blurred boundaries between design, technology and education.

Get noticed

In the first installment of a two-part guide to fast-tracking your creative career as a student, we share the secrets of freelancing while studying - including everything you need to set up and start earning some extra cash.

Meanwhile, in the Insight section Fred Deakin paints an uplifting picture of a multi-skilled future, but urges new designers to leave their egos at the door.

And there's more...

Also this month, we catch up with talented Mexican studio Face and find out how music, combined with awesome design, can change lives - and share all the news and views from Reasons to be Creative in Brighton and Glug in Birmingham.

