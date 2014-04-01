The easy way to use your own fonts in iOS 7

You might be happily using the best iPad apps for your creative endeavours, but if you're a fan of typography you're likely to feel a little restricted by your device's system fonts. If you've ever wished you could simply download fonts, there's now a solution - as long as you have a MyFonts account.

As of now, it's easy to install any font you've bought from MyFonts on your iOS 7 device and use it in apps with a font menu, such as Pages and Keynote.

All you need to do is get your iPad or iPhone and head over to your MyFonts order history, then choose from any of your past font purchases. Hit the blue 'Install on iPad' or 'Install on iPhone' button.

When you see this screen, simply tap the install button, then restart your app of choice. You'll be asked to enter your passcode, and then your font will appear the app's font menu, ready for you to use.