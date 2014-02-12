Explore how creativity changes lives at UK design festival

Image © Sean Delahay

The Cheltenham Design Festival is back, with a focus on how creativity changes lives. Under the banner 'Design can...', leading industry figures will take the stage for two days of talks and activities, including a series of free workshops for under 16s to explore different areas of creativity, such as engineering, space exploration, photography and new product invention.

Now in its third year, the 2014 line up includes D&AD president Laura Jordan Bambach on why purpose is essential for brands and the future of the creative industry and giants of British design Sir Kenneth Grange and Ken Garland sharing their thoughts on creativity and hopes for the future.

The two-day festival will take place at the Parabola Arts Centre in Cheltenham on 4-5 April, with tickets on sale soon from Cheltenham Town Hall. For more information on this year's event, visit the Cheltenham Design Festival website. You can also follow the 2014 speakers on Twitter.

The festival will take place at the will take place Parabola Arts Centre this April. Image © Lucy Wilmer

Liked this? Read these!