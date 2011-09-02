The first-time mobile app designer’s guide to success

Long term vs short term

Think about longevity when it comes to your app developing career: it’s not a short term win and the chances are that you won’t be one of those bedroom developer success stories that we’ve all read about – you’re probably more likely to be struck by a bolt of lightning. Plot carefully and build the bridges to success.



Passion

Passion leads to excitement, excitement leads to action, action leads to success and all of these are required in the game of app development – they are the necessities and bedrock to creating something special.



Innovation

I’m talking about design solution-led, fully animated and UI-focused apps that remain on iPhones and aren’t deleted in a few hours. I’m talking quality apps that innovate and make the community proud.



Originality

There’s no room for copycats in this industry – that’s for total joker pretender studios. Countless copycat apps are just blocking the pro’s pathway to success. If your idea has been copied, remember: imitation is a form of admiration. Use the frustration of seeing bad apps made by passionless developers to drive you to succeed.



Direction

A great idea is one thing, but will it sell? Is there a market for it? You must begin to think commercially because there will undoubtedly be competition in any market you decide to enter. You have to be able to quantify your user base – a niche idea will sell to a niche market, for example. Tweak your expectations and manage them.



Usability

It’s all about logical, engaging and beautiful user interface design – if people like using your application they will spread the word – simple. Bad design will mean instant deletion and bad ratings.



Plan ahead

Always plan ahead. Launching your perfect app is one thing, but considering planned and strategic updates to help take it to the next level is another. Each stage of release will help you listen to user feedback and keep working on and giving the user what they want and need.



Prototype

Flash is a perfect tool to build a test version before getting heads down into the iPhone SDK. It enables you to see your design, sample gameplay, test transitions and get a feel for your app. Prepare yourself for testing, testing and more testing!





