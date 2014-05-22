Font of the day: Zorus Serif

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Zorus Serif by Jérémie Dupuis

Zorus Serif is a delightfully retro font created by Canadian designer Jérémie Dupuis. Its antique glyphs have a distinctly gallic feel to them, and we think it'd be a perfect fit for a print project that needs a quirky, old-fashioned look.

Available in standard and italic versions, this Opentype font can be downloaded under the SIL Open Font licence, which means you're free to use, modify and distribute it as you wish. Get it now from FontM.com.

