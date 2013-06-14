Friday eye candy: From Form and Part of Something

This year’s highly anticipated main titles for OFFF Barcelona didn’t fail to deliver. Working in collaboration with creative agency Part of Something, Rotterdam-based film and design studio From Form produced a captivating short about the power of curiosity that aired at the festival on 8th June.

Entitled Mr. Emilton's Cabinet of Curiosities, the film’s visuals were drawn out before the script was written by Part of Something’s Wouter Keijzer.

Once written, From Form co-founder Jurjen Versteeg drew every title they intended to use, a storyboard was formed and the set was built. Soldering, sewing, laser-cutting and printing were among the many techniques used to cerate the final 46 titles.

Ben Lukas Boysen, aka HECQ, was responsible for the music and sound design of the film.

