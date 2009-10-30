Give Your Sketches a Facelift

Injecting new life into old work can be a valuable way for new freelancers to gain a head start and build a portfolio quickly.

We all keep sketchbooks: it's in our nature as designers. They're the place where we doodle and write down our ideas - many of which can be forgotten over time.

Instead of letting these old sketches gather dust, why not bring them to life and use them to boost your portfolio? In this project, I'll take you through the process of turning an old doodle into a fresh, colourful piece of commercially viable artwork.

The illustrations featured in this tutorial are part of an ongoing personal project, based on sketches that I found in some of my 15-year-old sketchbooks. You can see more by visiting www.sosaturdays.co.uk.

Click here to download the tutorial for free