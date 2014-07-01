How the internet has changed the way you design

There's a lot that legendary designer Massimo Vignelli can teach designers today. As one of the greatest designers of the 20th century, producing many of the most iconic designs of the past 50 years, defining visual identities for the New York City subway, IBM, American Airlines and the US National Parks Service.

His work extended beyond graphic design to encompass consumer products, furniture, clothing, architecture and even the interior of a church. Here, Creative Influence director Mario De Armas has created a new documentary in which Pentagram's Michael Bierut talks of his mentor Vignelli.

Speaking of how the internet has changed the way we do design work in the 20th century and what makes a logo design endure, there's still a lot to learn from the design pioneer. This documentary is a brilliant insight into the inspirations and legacy of the Italian designer.

