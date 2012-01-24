Hue's the daddy now?

Think you’re good at colour? Then it’s time to put your money where your mouth is. In Color, an excellent little browser-based game from Mexico, you’re given a colour wheel and a colour (or colours) to match before the clock runs out.



It starts off easy, having you just matching hue, then it gets a bit trickier by adding an extra dimension and getting you to match saturation as well. And if that’s not enough, it then brings in another four rounds that draw on the harder bits of colour theory, getting you to match groups of complementary, analogous, ternary and quaternary colours.



We managed to score a frankly disappointing 8.0 out of 10. It was the analogous and quaternary that did for us. In our defence, though, this isn’t a very good monitor. We’re certain you can do better.