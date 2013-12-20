Topics

Iconic illustrations full of coastal character

Illustration  

Check out these inspiring illustrations crafted by Cape Town studio MUTI for Monocle Mediterraneo.

Bringing the magazine to life with bold, colourful illustrations

Each year, global affairs and lifestyle magazine Monocle releases a summer newspaper - Monocle Mediterraneo. For issue seven, Cape Town-based creative studio MUTI crafted the title’s illustrations.

"The brief was to create illustrations that accompanied a selection of essays in the publication," explains MUTI co-founder Clint Campbell. "They all deal with various topics relating to the ocean and coastlines around the world."

The five-strong studio, which specialises in illustration, typography and design, created an understated visual language perfectly befitting of the high-end publication. "The overall aesthetic could be described as 'simple, fun and iconic," Campbell concludes, "with a sense of tactile character."

