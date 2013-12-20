Iconic illustrations full of coastal character

Each year, global affairs and lifestyle magazine Monocle releases a summer newspaper - Monocle Mediterraneo. For issue seven, Cape Town-based creative studio MUTI crafted the title’s illustrations.
"The brief was to create illustrations that accompanied a selection of essays in the publication," explains MUTI co-founder Clint Campbell. "They all deal with various topics relating to the ocean and coastlines around the world."
The five-strong studio, which specialises in illustration, typography and design, created an understated visual language perfectly befitting of the high-end publication. "The overall aesthetic could be described as 'simple, fun and iconic," Campbell concludes, "with a sense of tactile character."
See more work over on the studio MUTI website.
Like this? Read these!
- Great examples of doodle art
- Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
Have you seen some inspiring work? Let us know in the comments box below!