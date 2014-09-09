Illustrations will take you to the centre of the Earth

Spongbob Squarepants features in the deep sea illustration

Top examples of editorial illustrations do more than merely look pretty next to an article – they pop from the printed page and act as an extension of a magazine's personality. In this example of the art, a Brazilian illustrator has dived to the centre of the Earth to reveal what lies beneath our feet.

Raul Aguiar is an illustrator and graphic designer based in São Paulo. "I'm currently creating covers, infographics and editorial illustrations

for various magazines here in Brazil," he explains. These illustrations for Info Magazine are just one example of his brilliant editorial work.

Featuring nods to an array of pop culture references including Spongebob Squarepants, The Simpsons and The Beatles, it's an innovative and fun dive to the bottom of the ocean. Take a look at the illustration in its entirety below.

