All the video tutorials, files and resources you need

Thanks for buying Illustrator Essentials. Below you'll find all the video tutorials - as featured in the Quick Skills section (see page 48) of the book.

Get the most out of the Blend tool

Map artwork onto 3D vector objects

Using transparency in Illustrator

Quick and easy pattern swatches

Using Adobe's Kuler engine with Illustrator

Work with Envelope Distort effects

Add more character with strokes

Transform flat letters into 3D type

Master the Shape Builder tool

Work with raster effects

Breathe life into your pattern swatches

Create a colour group with the Live Color tool

Easy shape building in Illustrator

Five pro time-savers in Illustrator