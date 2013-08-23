Image of the day: Consumption by Tom McDermott

Computer Arts: Tell us about the short ...

Tom McDermott: This project was the second part in a series of animations based on highlighting global consumption and the effects it has on the planet. I was very lucky as the client – Development Education – was very supportive throughout and was totally understanding of the time it took to create the animation: four months, in total, for part two. I can't think of a single time that they disagreed with any of my decisions throughout the project and I was given free reign to interpret the message they wanted to communicate. This sense of freedom let me develop a real sense of ownership of the project and enabled me to want to do the very best I could.

CA: Where do your ideas come from?

TM: I'm influenced, mainly, by switching off and not thinking about anything in particular. I run a lot and I find I get the best ideas when I don't have a glowing screen two feet from my face. I also find the best ideas come in the 11th hour, and that deadline is about to drop like the Sword of Damocles. I'll intentionally let myself get into a panic on every project as it seems to fuel the best ideas. It's not particularly great for my nerves. or my girlfriend who has to suffer the 'arc of creativity', but it's a tried and tested method that's worked so far.

CA: What's next for the project?

TM: This was a fantastic project to work on, both in terms of the information it's relaying and what I was allowed to do with it. It was also a brilliant experience, working with a dream client, supportive and trusting throughout, and I was sad to have to let it eventually fly the nest. I'm very proud of the work I created and I can't wait to work on the third and final part. I begin work on it sometime in October with a view to having it go live in December.

