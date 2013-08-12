Image of the day: SVA Open Studio project by Eric Chan

Computer Arts: Tell us about today's image of the day ...

Eric Chan: For the past month, I've been part of the School of Visual Arts' summer artist residency programme, here in New York City. This month was the open studio exhibition, where two of these two pieces are displayed.

CA: How was the residency?

EC: It was a pleasure to have spent a full month here. It allowed me to experiment and try new techniques, with the guidance of SVA's talented faculty.

CA: What's next?

EC: I've been personally invited by CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corp.) to be part of new reality TV series called Four Rooms – it's by the same people who make Dragon's Den. I'll meet pitch my work to Canada's top art buyers and collectors. Filming get sundway 15 August in Toronto.

Check out more from Eric Chan at eepmon.com and store.eepmon.com

Subscribe to Computer Arts for your monthly fix of the world's best inspirational design work. Available on iPad, in print or on other digital devices.