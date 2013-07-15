Image of the day: Uniform Wares by Six

Computer Arts: How did Six get involved with Uniform Wares?

Iain Follett: Initially, we approached Uniform Wares. We loved its product and felt we shared the same eye for meticulous detailing, along with a passion for diligent, modern design. We thought it'd be a good fit for Six. A rapport was formed and we realised it had several projects it'd been looking to develop and wanted to push forward. After effectively solving a problem it had with the stickers, which it was using on its packaging, we were asked to create a series of promotional mailers to be distributed at the Capsule Men’s show in New York, and later through its stockists.

At the same time, we were asked to redesign its existing stationery suite. Templates for letterheads, invoices and delivery notes were designed to be integrated within the backend system of its website. We were also asked to produce a range of watch box inserts, gift vouchers and supporting gift-wrap materials. All of the printed collateral was designed to reflect the simplicity of the company's pared-down aesthetic.

CA: How did to put the project together – from ideas stage to completion?

IF: As Uniform Wares was a relatively new business, we needed to find solutions that created maximum flexibility and value for the budget it had available. We all felt the print and finish of the marketing collateral and communications needed to reflect the care and craft that goes into its watches and, at the same time, elevated the brand accordingly.

A key challenge was balancing this with keeping a close eye on production costs. We worked closely with Patrick and Oliver from Uniform Wares over a three-four month period, producing a variety of concepts and mock-ups, finalising the designs and managing the print production.

CA: Is there a common theme that ties Six's work together, and is this project an example of it?

IF: There's no common theme to our work and we don't have a house style we try to impose on our clients. That said, many of our clients approach us based on our previous work, and they are equally discerning, so I guess that creates a loose thread of commonality. However, the critical element for us is to design something completely appropriate for the client.

