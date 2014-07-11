Ingenious stamp designs highlight environmental issues

The illustrations perfectly highlight the issues

Over the years, there has been some delightful postage illustrations featured on stamps across the world. Whilst some celebrate annual holidays and other honour an inspirational figure, they can also be used to raise awareness of important issues.

Here, French designer Maxime Francout has illustrated a series of stamps, which aim to highlight environmental degradation in Canada. Creating minimalist and powerful images through patterns, typography and abstract drawings, it's a gorgeous example of his work.

Inspired by skateboards, hip-hop, plants, minerals and black coffee, the pastel aesthetic really make these stamp designs pop. Cleverly integrating the issues into the scenario also make for a marvellous project. Take a look at the designs below.

