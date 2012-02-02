Inspiration Gallery - 02 February

Here's a handy tip for you - if you're creating a long-ish blog post with lots pictures and links and things that take a while to do, and your site's due to have a quick update, always make sure to copy the source code of your post before you hit save in case it all goes wrong and gets lost. Luckily I remembered to do just that this afternoon, otherwise this would probably have been a much swearier introduction. Here's the gallery! And yeah, send things for tomorrow via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Harriet Seed - Leaping Lion - via Matt Taylor



Tom Haugomat and Bruno Mangyoku - Le Meurtre Teaser - via Sara



Rutger Paulusse - Sawblade



Neil Cash - The Shape of Music



James Cox - James and the Giant Peach



Paul Crump - How It Began



Animade - Bruce - via ShowcaseCA



Louis White - Geometrics



Jamie Mitchell - Us and Them - via Ohh Deer



Peter Scott - Bigfoot Rocks

