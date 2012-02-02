Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 02 February

By () Graphic design  

Get inspired with today's fresh delivery of sparkling design, presided over as always by Jim McCauley

Here's a handy tip for you - if you're creating a long-ish blog post with lots pictures and links and things that take a while to do, and your site's due to have a quick update, always make sure to copy the source code of your post before you hit save in case it all goes wrong and gets lost. Luckily I remembered to do just that this afternoon, otherwise this would probably have been a much swearier introduction. Here's the gallery! And yeah, send things for tomorrow via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Harriet Seed - Leaping Lion

Harriet Seed - Leaping Lion - via Matt Taylor

Tom Haugomat and Bruno Mangyoku - Le Meurtre Teaser - via Sara

Rutger Paulusse - Sawblade

Rutger Paulusse - Sawblade

Neil Cash - The Shape of Music

Neil Cash - The Shape of Music

James Cox - James and the Giant Peach

James Cox - James and the Giant Peach

Paul Crump - How It Began

Paul Crump - How It Began

Animade - Bruce - via ShowcaseCA

Louis White - Geometrics

Louis White - Geometrics

Jamie Mitchell - Us and Them

Jamie Mitchell - Us and Them - via Ohh Deer

Peter Scott - Bigfoot Rocks

Peter Scott - Bigfoot Rocks

See more Graphic design articles

Related articles