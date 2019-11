It's another of those days when there's simply no time to do a proper introduction, so I'll simply wish you all an excellent weekend and hope that you see something that you can suggest for Monday's gallery. You know the drill; fire stuff at me via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Miriam Persand - Siroco

Mr Biscuit - More Custard

Liam Smith - Gone Fishin'

Masha Chughtai - Untitled

Alasdair Willson - Showreel 2011 - via Sara

Severn Studios - The Jazz Singer - via Abigail Daker

Scott Oppenheim - Liquid Petals

Taine King - Dodging the Rain

Emma Carpendale - Unusual Occupations

Aime Basson - Olympic Park Map