Inspiration Gallery - 05 January

By () Graphic design  

It's back! Our daily collection of brilliant stuff gets back into gear for 2012, with Jim McCauley pushing the buttons

Happy New Year! After a slightly extended Christmas break I'm back, and so is the Inspiration Gallery. I gave it a bit of a rest in December while things were a bit hectic, but now it's good to go again. The rules are the same as always - send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Ben Tallon - Lufthansa

Lonard Cohen - Plato - via Sara

Basia Kozlik - Cork Jazz Festival Posters

Priya Mistry - Olympic Whispers

Brent Black - one.dog.chicken

Jilly Cooper - Bicycle Typeface

Verbals Picks - Flying Caesar

Andy Martin - Digital Introduction

Ben Whitesell - The Shining Re-imagined Poster

Fudge Graphics - MSH

