Inspiration Gallery - 05 January

Happy New Year! After a slightly extended Christmas break I'm back, and so is the Inspiration Gallery. I gave it a bit of a rest in December while things were a bit hectic, but now it's good to go again. The rules are the same as always - send me things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.



Ben Tallon - Lufthansa



Lonard Cohen - Plato - via Sara



Basia Kozlik - Cork Jazz Festival Posters



Priya Mistry - Olympic Whispers



Brent Black - one.dog.chicken



Jilly Cooper - Bicycle Typeface



Verbals Picks - Flying Caesar



Andy Martin - Digital Introduction



Ben Whitesell - The Shining Re-imagined Poster



Fudge Graphics - MSH

