Inspiration Gallery - 06 February

So, yeah, today's the day that David Carson decided to join in the fun. I think he's after votes for a thing, but still. There's not really a lot I can add to that. I wonder who we'll get tomorrow? Make it you - send amazing things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link. Especially if you're Peter Saville.

Matt Adams - Blocks



Gaia Bordicchia - Untitled - via Aaron Miller



Moonbot Studios - The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore - via Sara



Boris Pelcer - U R AWESOME - via Will Scobie



Eirian Chapman - Teeth & Hair - via Spencer Harrison



David Carson - Quicksilver Pro Surf Contest, NYC



Tom Davie - Design Inspiration



Ben Scruton - Orange Employee Guidelines - via Meiklejohn



Miguel Arias - The Bold Italic - via ShowcaseCA



Rob Barrett - Animal Shapes