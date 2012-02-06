Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 06 February

Another ten pieces of design inspiration, including one from David Carson. Jim McCauley is suitably amazed

So, yeah, today's the day that David Carson decided to join in the fun. I think he's after votes for a thing, but still. There's not really a lot I can add to that. I wonder who we'll get tomorrow? Make it you - send amazing things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link. Especially if you're Peter Saville.

Matt Adams - Blocks

Gaia Bordicchia - Untitled

Moonbot Studios - The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore - via Sara

Boris Pelcer - U R AWESOME

Eirian Chapman - Teeth & Hair

David Carson - Quicksilver Pro Surf Contest, NYC

Tom Davie - Design Inspiration

Ben Scruton - Orange Employee Guidelines

Miguel Arias - The Bold Italic

Rob Barrett - Animal Shapes

