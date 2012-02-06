Inspiration Gallery - 06 February

So, yeah, today's the day that David Carson decided to join in the fun. I think he's after votes for a thing, but still. There's not really a lot I can add to that. I wonder who we'll get tomorrow? Make it you - send amazing things via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link. Especially if you're Peter Saville.
Gaia Bordicchia - Untitled - via Aaron Miller
Moonbot Studios - The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore - via Sara
Boris Pelcer - U R AWESOME - via Will Scobie
Eirian Chapman - Teeth & Hair - via Spencer Harrison
David Carson - Quicksilver Pro Surf Contest, NYC
Tom Davie - Design Inspiration
Ben Scruton - Orange Employee Guidelines - via Meiklejohn
Miguel Arias - The Bold Italic - via ShowcaseCA