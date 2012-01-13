Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 13 January

Here's our last top 10 pieces of design inspiration for this week; Jim McCauley's about to clock off for the weekend

No time for an introduction today, I'm afraid; I'll just have to let this great little collection of work speak for itself. Hopefully I'll be able to be a little more garrulous next week, so get sending stuff in; as per, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Susie Hogarth - Flowers For Talitha

Chris Milk - Two Against One - via Sara

A.Prez - Yorokobu Cover Contest

Colin Moore and Indigo - Tangled Wires

Jess Petrella - 1950s Movie Titles

Peder Norrby - Inside the Nebulae

Steve Simpson - Caffeine Junkie

James Boorman - WOMAD 2012 - via Luke Gibbs

Soleil Ignacio - Iconoclast

Arthur Leonov - I Can Take You Places

