Inspiration Gallery - 13 January

No time for an introduction today, I'm afraid; I'll just have to let this great little collection of work speak for itself. Hopefully I'll be able to be a little more garrulous next week, so get sending stuff in; as per, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

Susie Hogarth - Flowers For Talitha



Chris Milk - Two Against One - via Sara



A.Prez - Yorokobu Cover Contest



Colin Moore and Indigo - Tangled Wires



Jess Petrella - 1950s Movie Titles



Peder Norrby - Inside the Nebulae



Steve Simpson - Caffeine Junkie - via Sara Coutinho



James Boorman - WOMAD 2012 - via Luke Gibbs



Soleil Ignacio - Iconoclast



Arthur Leonov - I Can Take You Places