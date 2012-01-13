Inspiration Gallery - 13 January

No time for an introduction today, I'm afraid; I'll just have to let this great little collection of work speak for itself. Hopefully I'll be able to be a little more garrulous next week, so get sending stuff in; as per, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.
Susie Hogarth - Flowers For Talitha
Chris Milk - Two Against One - via Sara
A.Prez - Yorokobu Cover Contest
Colin Moore and Indigo - Tangled Wires
Jess Petrella - 1950s Movie Titles
Peder Norrby - Inside the Nebulae
Steve Simpson - Caffeine Junkie - via Sara Coutinho
James Boorman - WOMAD 2012 - via Luke Gibbs