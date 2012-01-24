Topics

Inspiration Gallery - 24 January

By () Graphic design  

It's time for another round-up of 10 pieces of design inspiration, as submitted by you and hammered together by Jim McCauley

Exciting news today! Vimeo, the design world's preferred online video platform and the home to nearly all the videos featured in the gallery, is having a major redesign. Our friends over at TechRadar have had a preview - take a look here, or simply head over to new Vimeo to sign up and have a look for yourself. What? The gallery? Here you go; why not send me something for tomorrow? Yeah, via Twitter, or just click this and paste in your link.

180 Ronin - Kamikami

Spencer Harrison - Eggs In All The Baskets

Chris Bassett - Harmony & Discord

Gizem Vural - Probabilities

Tassos Papaioannou - The Kilimanjaro Darkjazz Ensemble

Henrik Wold Kraglund and Jon Arne Berg - Lust

Robert Ball - Oyster Card Top-Up

Robert Ball - Oyster Card Top-Up - via Jonathan Edwards

James Grover - Silence

Cris Wiegant - Nickelodeon Kindernet - via Sara

Leroy van Drie - The Wiz

