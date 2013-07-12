Inspirational motion work for Cancer Research UK

When Cancer Research UK wanted say thank you to its supporters, the organisation turned to Conran Design Group. The London-based studio was commissioned to produce a film celebrating the positive impact the charity's work has had over the years, during which time it's succeeded in doubling survival rates.

'One of the aims of the film,' Conran Design Group says, 'was to help the brand feel warm and approachable. The quirky, homemade style of the props allows the organisation to communicate with an optimistic, friendly tone of voice. The increasing scale of the sets reinforces the message of progression; Cancer Research UK have made great steps in the fight against cancer, but there’s still more to be done.'

The three central cast members are volunteers representing fundraisers, scientists and survivors. Ian Trigg has been fundraising for CRUK since 2009 through a variety of cycles, collections and golf days, Rita Sousa-Nunes is a doctor working on uncovering the origins of central nervous system tumours and Justine Sheils is a survivor of skin cancer and a passionate supporter of our SunSmart campaign. You can see the making of the video below:

Check out more from Conran Design Group at conrandesigngroup.com. Find our how you can support Cancer Research UK at cancerresearchuk.org