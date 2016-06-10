What global sporting events can teach designers about branding

Computer Arts issue 254 is on the newsstand now

With Euro 2016 kicking off, the new issue of Computer Arts asks: what does it really take to brand a global sporting event?

After all, creating the visual identity for an event like Euro 2016 or the Olympic Games might be one of the biggest, most talked about jobs a studio can win, but it's famously one of the hardest – with a host of competing aims and a long list of stakeholders to satisfy.

Inside issue 254, Computer Arts talks to the agencies behind some of the world's best-known sporting identities to find how you create outstanding design with so many hoops to jump through – and what designers at all levels can learn from the world's biggest branding projects.

DesignStudio discuss how to brand in the age of social media

Of course, it doesn't have to be an international sporting event to get social media buzzing. Following its much-debated Airbnb work, DesignStudio explains how to deal with brand backlash in this issue's video documentary.

Elsewhere in the issue, find out how to get into animation with CA's guide to making your illustrations move. Four talented masters of motion share their advice for getting started, and walk through a number of key animation techniques.

Also inside CA issue 254

The best new graphic design, illustration and motion graphics work

Rebrand a design college: how NB's flexible Ravensbourne identity attracts forward-thinking design students

Can chatbots build brands? They may well prove lucrative, argues Wolff Olins' Jenna Law

Why we need to reinvent print

How designers can take control when multiple stakeholders are involved

Find the best new design and illustrations talent with CA's extensive UK grad show guide

Why designers need to square the virtual space

One year on: what talented collage artist George Douglas – named One to Watch in 2015 – has learned since graduating

Behind the scenes on French paper engineering duo Zim&Zou's hand-crafted supplement feature for The Washington Post

And much, much more…

What CA One to Watch George Douglas has learned since graduating

How sports brands are pushing boundaries in material technology

Why chat assistants could prove lucrative

