Jessica's Hische's new baby: Minot display typeface

Talking about the creation of Minot Font on her website, Hische says:
"Minot is a new display typeface that I had a ton of fun making and hope you guys have just as much fun playing with it. The typeface comes in three styles: Outline, Fill, and Box, and they're meant to be used together to create multi-color headlines.
"I had fun messing with it myself and making examples to show you guys how creative you can get with it. I look forward to seeing this one on your wedding invites, baby announcements (minot means “child” in French) wine labels... just about anything you want to make fancy!"
Who is Jessica Hische?
Based in San Francisco, USA, Jessica Hische is a talented, successful letterer and illustrator with a string of high profile awards and clients to her name.
She's an ADC Young Gun and two-times 'Forbes 30 Under 30' award winner with work for Wes Anderson, Penguin Books, The New York Times and Victoria's Secret stashed in her rapidly expanding portfolio.