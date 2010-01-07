Make Mural-Sized Images, Fast

If you ever spend time pondering the best way to create scalable files without being driven to smashing your Mac CPU to bits while waiting forever for renders, this tutorial is for you.

One option could be to go fully vector and fire up Adobe Illustrator, although most of us want to work with photographs and use the arsenal of Photoshop magic without having to run down to the nearest computer store for extra RAM and hard disk space. Over the next few pages, I will help you to prepare for any large-scale graphics commission so that you can ride the project out with ease.

By the end of this tutorial, you'll know how to produce a giant mural with crisp graphics, even on a 13-inch MacBook.

Click here to download the support files (13.4MB)

Click here to download the tutorial for free