Marvel at these magical 3D paper illustrations

Paper art is one of the most beautiful and intricate design disciplines that never fails to impress us here at Creative Bloq. We're forever blown away by the creativity of paper artists and their creations and this series by Sam Pierpoint is out of this world.

Inspired by nature and its never-ending beauty, Pierpoint has constructed a range of colourful, 3D creations that transport you to an entirely different world. "Most of my work is built up out of patterned/textured card and paper," she explains. "I then photograph, edit and arrange the work in photoshop to create the finished piece."

We've fallen head over heels in love with Pierpoint's work. The subtle yet striking colour schemes and weird but wonderful characters bring this collection together.

[via Design Taxi]

Have you seen an inspiring example of paper art? Let us know in the comments box below!