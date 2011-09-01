New eye-candy from Emeric Trahand

Prolific American illustrator Emeric Trahand - aka Takeshi - has updated his portfolio website Stillontherun with some slick new images.

Alongside an impressive backdrop created for this summer’s Red Bull Music Academy Festival in Barcelona, and work for clients including G Shock and Staple Pigeon, there’s also a selection of self-initiated work showing Trahand doing what he does best: dramatic, experimental photomontage.

“I’ve been refining my photomontage technique, and have introduced a new ornamental style made of flowers,” he says. Head over to his site to check it out.

You can also catch up with what else Trahand’s been up to in our Pro Software Skills: Photoshop profile – on the shelves now, and available here.