Renowned multi-disciplinary studio ilovedust has a new exhibition, including graphics, illustration and animation.



The Dead Wrestlers Society Show opens tomorrow (21st September) at Aspex Gallery, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth - and runs until 30th October.



Here's a small selection of what's on display: get yourself down there and check it out.

www.ilovedust.com

www.aspex.org.uk