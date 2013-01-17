New Valentines cameras from the Lomographic Society

Is 2013 the year we tire of endless closeups of barely edible-looking food taken with Valencia filter on? Probably not. But if you've made a new year's resolution to dump Instagram for analogue, this new range of cameras from the Lomographic Society could be exactly what you're looking for.
Valentines 2013 edition
The Valentines 2013 Edition features: the Diana F+ Loveletters (£89), which takes medium format film that gives a vintage-look, and the Diana Mini (£99), which takes 35mm film and has the option of full frame or half frame images. Both are adorned with printed fabric full of love messages – making them ideal Valentine's Day gifts for the fledgling photographer in your life.
Check out the full range of cameras at uk.shop.lomography.com.