New Valentines cameras from the Lomographic Society

Is 2013 the year we tire of endless closeups of barely edible-looking food taken with Valencia filter on? Probably not. But if you've made a new year's resolution to dump Instagram for analogue, this new range of cameras from the Lomographic Society could be exactly what you're looking for.

Lomography Valentines 2013 Edition Diana F+ Loveletters camera

Valentines 2013 edition

The Valentines 2013 Edition features: the Diana F+ Loveletters (£89), which takes medium format film that gives a vintage-look, and the Diana Mini (£99), which takes 35mm film and has the option of full frame or half frame images. Both are adorned with printed fabric full of love messages – making them ideal Valentine's Day gifts for the fledgling photographer in your life.

