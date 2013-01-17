Topics

New Valentines cameras from the Lomographic Society

By () Graphic design  

If you are determined get into analogue photography this year, check out this new range of cameras from the Lomographic Society – which also double as a great Valentine's gift

Is 2013 the year we tire of endless closeups of barely edible-looking food taken with Valencia filter on? Probably not. But if you've made a new year's resolution to dump Instagram for analogue, this new range of cameras from the Lomographic Society could be exactly what you're looking for.

Lomography Valentines 2013 Edition Diana F+ Loveletters camera

Lomography Valentines 2013 Edition Diana F+ Loveletters camera

Valentines 2013 edition

The Valentines 2013 Edition features: the Diana F+ Loveletters (£89), which takes medium format film that gives a vintage-look, and the Diana Mini (£99), which takes 35mm film and has the option of full frame or half frame images. Both are adorned with printed fabric full of love messages – making them ideal Valentine's Day gifts for the fledgling photographer in your life.

Check out the full range of cameras at uk.shop.lomography.com.

