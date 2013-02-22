Nokia Design Challenge winners

Last month, Computer Arts teamed up with Nokia to give some of the world’s leading design students the chance to design shells for the new Lumia 820 smartphone.

The competition invited entries from students at the Institute of Design and Fine Arts, Lahti University of Applied Sciences in Finland; Parsons, the New School for Design, in New York, USA; and Central Saint Martins College of Arts and Design in London, UK.

Art editor Jo Gulliver represented Computer Arts on the judging panel. Hundreds of designs were submitted, with 15 of the best making a shortlist. Then Nokia put the designs onto a Facebook page and invited users to vote for their top three.

In third place is 'Density of our Identity' by William Doherty. A third-year student at Dublin’s National College of Art and Design, Doherty is currently studying under the Erasmus exchange program at Lahti University of Applied sciences.

In second comes 'Shaped' by Aist-- Jakimaviit--. She is also an exchange student at Lahti. She lives and studies in Lithuania, at the Vilnius Academy of Art. Her design - 'Shaped' - also made the top three.

But the winner – with a 12.55% of the total vote – is Marisa Glick with her entry entitled 'Urban Life'. Glick is an MFA Candidate in Design and Technology at Parsons School of Design in New York City. For taking the top spot, she wins a paid internship with Nokia in London.

Doherty, Jakimaviciute and Glick each win a Nokia Lumia 820 with their work on it, as well as a trip to Social Media Week in New York. Their designs will be produced on 50 limited edition Lumia 820 shells.

